A Conservative government would uphold federal-provincial health-care funding deals: Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that if he becomes prime minister he would uphold the 10-year deals Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking to ink with provinces and territories that would inject $46.2 billion in new funding into Canada's strained health-care systems.

"Yesterday he announced sums that are not adequate—according to the premiers— to fix the health care damage that has emerged under eight years of Trudeau. Obviously a future Conservative government led by myself will keep in place these additional sums and honour the commitments made," Poilievre told reporters on his way into a Conservative caucus meeting.

On Tuesday, Trudeau pitched the premiers a plan that would see federal health funding increase by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in exchange for provinces and territories meeting metrics to improve care.

Poilievre said that it's regrettable that Trudeau didn't come to the table with more new funding, but he will "honour" any deal that's finalized. He wasn't clear on whether he'd offer up more money.

More to come…