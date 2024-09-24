'A carbon tax election': MPs debate Conservative non-confidence motion in Liberal government

MPs in the House of Commons are debating the Conservatives’ promised non-confidence motion today, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calling for “a carbon tax election,” and a renewal of “the Canadian promise” in a 20-minute speech.

“That's why I welcome, every single time they talk about my experience in government, is doing the exact same things that I would look to do in the future, which is to expand the opportunity, expand the promise of this country,” Poilievre said. “But that promise, after nine years of the NDP-Liberal prime minister, is broken.”

Poilievre first promised this motion weeks ago, after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s announcement he’d scrapped the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals. The end of the pact meant that, for the first time in two and a half years, NDP support of the government was no longer a foregone conclusion. However, Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet killed most of the suspense last week when they confirmed they’ll vote against the motion.

The Conservative motion, which states “That the House has no confidence in the Prime Minister and the government,” is being debated Tuesday. MPs will vote on Wednesday.

The Conservatives will have another opportunity to table a non-confidence motion during their next opposition day, scheduled for Thursday.

Government House Leader Karina Gould accused Poilievre’s speech in the House of Commons of “revisionist history” of the Conservatives’ previous time in government, saying she remembers a country that was “ashamed” of its international reputation and its lack of climate policy.

During the debate, Singh used his time to ask directly whether Poilievre would get rid of the dental care plan brought in as a cornerstone policy of the supply-and-confidence agreement.

Poilievre didn’t specifically answer, saying instead he wanted to “correct the falsehoods” about his record on health care, and criticizing the NDP’s pharmacare proposals.

Without the guaranteed support of the NDP, the Liberals need support from other parties to stay in power. Blanchet and the Bloc, for their part, are leveraging their new voting power to push the Liberals to vote in favour of expanding and increasing pensions for seniors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was asked Tuesday about the Bloc's demand and whether that's something the federal government can afford. While she didn't directly answer, she cited existing Liberal policies for seniors.

"When it comes to further support for seniors, we are having good conversations about all possible economic measures with both the Bloc and the NDP, and those conversations are ongoing."

With files from CTV News National Correspondent Rachel Aiello