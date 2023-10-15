5 Canadians killed in Israel, government confirms

There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a senior government official announced Sunday.

The government of Canada has now confirmed the increased death toll — up from four dead as of Saturday — and officials continue to follow the cases of three other missing Canadians.

Global Affairs Canada's assistant deputy minister for consular security and emergency management Julie Sunday made the announcement during a technical briefing in Ottawa, as a protest over the crisis was underway on Parliament Hill.

"It has always been a possibility that missing persons would be confirmed deceased... It is an extremely tragic outcome," Sunday said. "Our thoughts are with the families in all of these cases."

"We are very focused on addressing the cases of the three missing persons, who we continue to try to locate and bring back to safety in Canada."

This is a breaking news update… more coming