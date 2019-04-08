A $40-million plan to address post-traumatic stress injuries in emergency responders and other front-line public safety personnel was unveiled Monday.

“When it comes to addressing the mental health needs of those who protect us, there is always much more that we can do together,” Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale said at an event to launch the action plan.

“Today we are saying, in no uncertain terms, that we will not wave off symptoms and diagnoses as simply part of the job.”

The action plan will look at finding new ways to address the mental wellness of police officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional workers, border guards, intelligence personnel, dispatchers and other people who perform front-line public safety duties. It is estimated that more than 200,000 Canadians work in these professions.

Half of the funding will be split between a 10-year study of the mental wellness of new RCMP recruits and a pilot program providing online access to cognitive behavioural therapy. This program is expected to make it much easier for public safety personnel in rural and remote areas to access help.

The remaining $20 million will go to a new research consortium comprising the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment.

Goodale said there is currently a “scarcity of existing evidence about what treatment and tools work best to deal with PTSI in public safety personnel,” which is why the action plan is heavily focused on research efforts.

“It will lay the foundation for better, more accessible treatments,” he said.

A study published in 2016 found that approximately 70,000 police officers, firefighters and paramedics in Canada had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.