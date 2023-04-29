375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
Federal officials from the immigration and defence departments provided an update Saturday morning on efforts to get Canadians out of the country, where clashes between Sudan's military and the powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, have killed more than 400 civilians to date.
The number of Canadians who fled Sudan includes those who left on allied aircraft.
Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed in a virtual press conference that two flights left Sudan on Friday carrying approximately 221 people, including 68 Canadians and six permanent residents.
On Thursday, two flights on CC-130 Hercules aircraft carried 117 people, including 42 Canadians, to Djibouti.
"The window for opportunity at the airfield is closing," Anand said, as fighting moves closer to the Wadi Seidna Air Base in Khartoum.
She said the Canadian Armed Forces has deployed 200 members, with Army, Navy, Air Force and Special Operations all in the region.
HMCS Montreal and MV Asterix, a frigate and Naval Replenishment Unit Motor Vessel that Canada deployed to the Indo-Pacific in March, have instead been tasked with staying in the area of the Port of Sudan should they be needed, Anand said.
More than 300 Canadians were seeking assistance as of Friday and any citizens still in the country are asked to register with Global Affairs Canada.
"It's precarious, it's volatile and dangerous, and that's why we are examining all options and helping Canadians with current needs to the best of our abilities," she said.
A ramp mechanical issue delayed Canada's first planned flight Friday, while a second flight was turned back after a Turkish plane was shot at, injuring a crew member.
Anand said while neither side in the fighting has claimed responsibility for the shooting, Canada's two flights were still able to leave the airport.
Meanwhile, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced as of Sunday, Sudanese nationals in Canada can apply for free to extend their stay or change their status as a visitor, student or temporary worker.
The federal government will also waive the requirement to hold a passport or travel document to be approved for a permanent resident visa, given some people may not have access to their Sudanese travel documents.
Passport and travel document fees for Canadians and permanent residents in Sudan will be waived, as well, and the federal government says it is prioritizing completed temporary and permanent residence applications from people in Sudan.
With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
