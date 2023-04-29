375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials

More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.

Federal officials from the immigration and defence departments provided an update Saturday morning on efforts to get Canadians out of the country, where clashes between Sudan's military and the powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, have killed more than 400 civilians to date.

The number of Canadians who fled Sudan includes those who left on allied aircraft.

Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed in a virtual press conference that two flights left Sudan on Friday carrying approximately 221 people, including 68 Canadians and six permanent residents.

On Thursday, two flights on CC-130 Hercules aircraft carried 117 people, including 42 Canadians, to Djibouti.

"The window for opportunity at the airfield is closing," Anand said, as fighting moves closer to the Wadi Seidna Air Base in Khartoum.

She said the Canadian Armed Forces has deployed 200 members, with Army, Navy, Air Force and Special Operations all in the region.

HMCS Montreal and MV Asterix, a frigate and Naval Replenishment Unit Motor Vessel that Canada deployed to the Indo-Pacific in March, have instead been tasked with staying in the area of the Port of Sudan should they be needed, Anand said.

More than 300 Canadians were seeking assistance as of Friday and any citizens still in the country are asked to register with Global Affairs Canada.

"It's precarious, it's volatile and dangerous, and that's why we are examining all options and helping Canadians with current needs to the best of our abilities," she said.

A ramp mechanical issue delayed Canada's first planned flight Friday, while a second flight was turned back after a Turkish plane was shot at, injuring a crew member.

Anand said while neither side in the fighting has claimed responsibility for the shooting, Canada's two flights were still able to leave the airport.

Meanwhile, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced as of Sunday, Sudanese nationals in Canada can apply for free to extend their stay or change their status as a visitor, student or temporary worker.

The federal government will also waive the requirement to hold a passport or travel document to be approved for a permanent resident visa, given some people may not have access to their Sudanese travel documents.

Passport and travel document fees for Canadians and permanent residents in Sudan will be waived, as well, and the federal government says it is prioritizing completed temporary and permanent residence applications from people in Sudan.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press