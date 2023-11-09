32 more Canadians evacuated from Gaza, GAC says

Another 32 Canadians were evacuated from Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, the federal government confirmed.

It comes two days after the first group of 75 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families left Gaza and one day after no foreign nationals were able to pass through the key crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip because it had closed.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said nine other Canadians have been able to get out of Gaza, after noting over the past few days that some have managed to leave by other means.

This brings the total number of Canadians able to get out of Gaza to 116.

Officials said Tuesday those making the crossing will be heading to Cairo, and then on to Canada. While in Cairo, Canada is providing accommodation, food and basic necessities. Egypt's government is allowing those who cross from Gaza to stay in the country for a maximum of three days, according to federal officials.

Ambassador Louis Dumas told Power Play host Vassy Kapelos Thursday afternoon of the 40 Canadians who were on the list of approved names, he can confirm 31 were eventually able to leave. CTV News later confirmed with GAC an additional Canadian was able to get out through the Rafah border crossing.

"They are now sitting on the Egyptian side of the border being processed by Egyptian officials," Dumas said Thursday afternoon. "So, very good news, … today, and we hope—if we can—have a few more."

Dumas said the federal government works tirelessly every day to get Canadians out of Gaza.

"We spare no effort talking to the people who produce the list—we’re talking here about the Israeli officials, Egyptian officials, and their conversations," Dumas said. "We try to influence, as much as possible, the possibility of having more Canadians, permanent residents and their family members on the list."

'VERY CONCERNED' ABOUT GAZA: JOLY

GAC has previously warned of the unpredictability of the situation in Gaza and that "Canadians should be prepared for significant delays and unexpected closures at the Rafah border."

Speaking to reporters from Vancouver after returning from a G7 meeting in Tokyo, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Canada remains "very concerned about the situation in Gaza."

"We all condemned the terrorist attacks. We all call for the hostages to be released. And we all call for more humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza," Joly said.

She added Canada has appointed Assistant Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Julie Sunday as senior official for hostage affairs.

"Julie was in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem recently. She has left Israel, she is now heading to Egypt and will be heading to Qatar afterwards," Joly said.

The foreign affairs minister also reaffirmed Canada's call for "humanitarian pauses" and praised the "good news" shared by the White House that Israel has agreed to four-hour pauses daily to allow civilians to get out.

"There are also Canadians scheduled to be leaving tomorrow (Friday), of course we will continue to press on all parties to keep the Rafah gate open," Joly said.

AID ALLOCATED

Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen announced Thursday that Canada is allocating $20 million in funding, from the already announced $60 million in aid, to various United Nations and Red Cross organizations "for humanitarian assistance to address urgent needs in Gaza, the West Bank and neighbouring areas," according to a release from GAC.

Hussen made the announcement at the International Humanitarian Conference for the Civilian Population in Gaza, which was held on the sidelines of the 2023 Paris Peace Forum.

The government also said it will ensure that no money goes into the hands of Hamas.

With files from CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos, Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTVNews.ca Writer Michael Lee