Politics

    • 31 more Canadians evacuated from Gaza, ambassador to Egypt says

    Another 31 Canadians have been able to leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, Canada's ambassador to Egypt told CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos.

    This brings the total number of Canadians evacuated from Gaza to 106.

    It comes two days after the first group of 75 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families left Gaza and one day after no foreign nationals were able to pass through the key crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip because it had closed.

    Officials said Tuesday those making the crossing will be heading to Cairo, and then on to Canada. While in Cairo, Canada is providing accommodation, food and basic necessities. Egypt's government is allowing those who cross from Gaza to stay in the country for a maximum of three days, according to federal officials.

    Ambassador Louis Dumas said of the 40 Canadians who were on the list of approved names Thursday, he can confirm 31 were eventually able to leave.

    "They are now sitting on the Egyptian side of the border being processed by Egyptian officials," Dumas said Thursday afternoon. "So, very good news, 31 out of 40 today, and we hope—if we can—have a few more."

    Dumas said the federal government works tirelessly every day to get Canadians out of Gaza.

    "We spare no effort talking to the people who produce the list—we’re talking here about the Israeli officials, Egyptian officials, and their conversations," Dumas said. "We try to influence, as much as possible, the possibility of having more Canadians, permanent residents and their family members on the list."

    Global Affairs Canada has previously warned of the unpredictability of the situation in Gaza and that "Canadians should be prepared for significant delays and unexpected closures at the Rafah border."

    Watch the full interview with Ambassador Dumas tonight at 5 p.m. on CTV's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos.

    With files from CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos, Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTVNews.ca Writer Michael Lee 

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    BREAKING Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21

