OTTAWA – The federal government has confirmed that upwards of 270,000 veterans, RCMP officers, and their surviving family members are owed a total of $165 million as the result of what Veterans Affairs is calling a years-long calculation "error."

In a statement, Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan admitted that, between 2003 and 2010, an error had occurred when calculating disability pension adjustment rates. The adjustment calculations "didn't accurately reflect a change to personal tax exemptions," and now some individuals are owed thousands.

The Veterans Ombudsman's office brought the discrepancy to the attention of the minister. Ombudsman Guy Parent found that during those years, more than 270,000 veterans were given lower monthly payments than they were entitled to.

O'Regan said the calculation error has been fixed, and the impacted service men and women will be retroactively compensated.

"The Department has secured a source of funds of up to $165 million for retroactive payments. Most individuals will receive a few hundred dollars, while the maximum amount to be paid would be a couple of thousand dollars," O'Regan said in a statement.

Given the number of veterans' short-changed by this mistake, however, it could be 2020 before the payments are issued in full.

In a statement, the ombudsman’s office said that the error was uncovered when scrutinizing Veterans Affairs Canada worksheets to look into the math behind a change to the department’s program for immediate financial support for injured and disabled veterans.

That’s when it became clear that for several years, the provincial basic tax credit was not factored into the calculation of provincial income tax as it should have been, and this resulted in lower payments for veterans.

O'Regan thanked the veterans’ watchdog for bringing the years-long mistake to his attention.

"We will ensure those affected receive the compensation to which they are entitled," O'Regan said.

Parent said he's "pleased" the department is now working on a plan to re-pay those who are owed.

"When veterans do not receive what they are owed, it has negative impacts not just on them, but on their families too, and can lead to much frustration with the government. In this case, no matter the amount, this is money that should have been in Veterans' pockets," Parent said in a statement.

