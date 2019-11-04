TORONTO – Eleven senators have left their previous caucuses to form a new group.

The Canadian Senators Group (CSG) contains two former Conservatives and nine former members of the Independent Senators Group (ISG).

A press release was issued Monday, announcing the CSG's formation. It describes the new caucus as comprising "like-minded senators who are determined to maintain a high standard for the review of legislation and committee studies."

Despite the "like-minded" nature of the CSG caucus, the 11 senators will be "free to take positions and vote on legislation independently of personal political affiliations and each other," the press release said.

Another stated goal of the CSG is to reinforce the principle of the Senate as a haven for regional representation in government. Unlike the House of Commons, where seat counts are based solely on population, the Senate affords equal representation to Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Though not mentioned in the press release, a source tells CTV News that the independent senators defected in part because they were unhappy with the leadership of the ISG and wanted more independence.

Scott Tannas, a former Conservative senator from Alberta, has been named the CSG's interim leader, with former ISG member Josee Verner as its interim deputy leader.

Many of the senators in the CSG caucus, including Verner, sat as Conservative or Progressive Conservative representatives before they joined the ISG.

The ISG was created in 2016 after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau abolished the Liberal caucus in the Senate, pledging to create a more independent deliberative body.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer