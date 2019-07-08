OTTAWA – With 105 days until Canadians head to the polls, the Conservatives have nominated the most candidates so far, with the party's highest to-date number of female contenders.

Andrew Scheer's Conservative Party has tapped a total of 313 candidates, each running for one of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.

Of those, 100 nominees are women. "I'll note our record high for female candidates was 68," said Conservative spokesperson Cory Hann, referencing the number of women the party had on the ballot in 2011.

The party with the second most candidates so far is Maxime Bernier's Peoples Party. As of last Friday the party—which has vowed to run candidates in every riding during its first ever federal campaign—has nominated 278 people. People's Party spokesperson Johanne Mennie did not provide a breakdown of how many of those candidates are women.

While they headed into the summer with the most incumbent MPs running again, the Liberals currently have a total of 221 candidates nominated, with dozens more nominations set to be made within the next few weeks.

"So far, 59 per cent of all new Liberal candidates are women, and the combined total for women candidates so far is 36 per cent," said party spokesperson Braeden Caley.

As of noon today, the Green Party has 203 ridings with nominated candidates, 78 of which are women, according to spokesperson John Chenery.

That's more than the New Democrats, who currently have 115 candidates nominated, 60 of which are female. In 2015 the NDP had the highest percentage of female nominees. The NDP has yet to do so, but will be posting its list of candidates on the party websitehttps://www.ndp.ca/, according to spokesperson Guillaume Francoeur.

Election Canada's deadline to register as a candidate is 21 days before election day. The federal election is scheduled for October 21, with the campaign slated to begin in early to mid September.