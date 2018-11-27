

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government says it plans to spend $1.75 billion by March without having said what the money is for, though at least some of the cash is likely to go to farmers hurt by new trade deals.

The government remains tight-lipped about how it will use the rest of the "non-announced" spending it allowed for in last week's fall economic statement.

In all, the government has made room for $9.5 billion worth of still-to-be-unveiled commitments over the next six years.

A government source says some of that will go to dairy, egg and poultry producers, whose protected domestic markets were opened up to foreign competition under new North American and Pacific Rim trade deals.

The fall statement said the government is still talking with farmers and processors about compensation for the recently struck United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the recently ratified Asia-Pacific trade pact known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Ottawa is also facing ongoing litigation related to Indigenous issues, including land claims, that could draw on some of the money