Applying for a job? Here’s what to remember when building a resume
For graduates stepping into the workforce, the right resume can make or break that job they want.
ADVERTISEMENT
For graduates stepping into the workforce, the right resume can make or break that job they want.
A teenager will have some explaining to do after his mom’s car was impounded after a traffic stop Saturday.
The annual Dragon Boat Festival is back for it’s 32nd year in Ottawa.
Two people on a motorcycle were taken to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening after a head-on crash near Cornwall.
Firefighters rescued the occupants of a sinking boat on the Ottawa River Saturday afternoon.
Residents in North Stormont came together Saturday to call for safety changes to Highway 138.
Some residents weren’t happy about noise on the first night of the Escapade Music Festival Friday evening.
Mooney’s Bay, Britannia, Westboro and Petrie Island beaches will be open for supervised swimming from noon to 7 p.m. daily until Aug. 24.
A heat warning has been issued for eastern Ontario and western Quebec by Environment Canada.
Thousands are visiting Brockville, Ont. this weekend for the 5th edition of the Tall Ships Festival.
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with an ATV that was parked on a roadway in the township of North Dundas Friday evening.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a man who was taken to hospital after being found sitting along Highway 417 in Ottawa on Friday has been identified.
With the hot temperatures here and beach season officially beginning this weekend, water safety is top of mind for many parents.
Ottawa’s Andrew Franklin won the grand prize on CTV’s ‘Battle of the Generations’ game show Wednesday night.
Many Canadians are rethinking their summer vacation plans following the political unrest between Canada and the United States.
A closure of Highway 417 following a two-vehicle crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries caused traffic gridlock across Ottawa on Thursday.