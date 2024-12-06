ADVERTISEMENT

19-year-old in ‘mom’s car’ charged after driving while suspended on Hwy. 401

A teenager will have some explaining to do after his mom’s car was impounded after a traffic stop Saturday.

32nd Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival makes waves at Mooney’s Bay

The annual Dragon Boat Festival is back for it’s 32nd year in Ottawa.

Two motorcyclists suffer life-threatening injuries after head-on crash near Cornwall

Two people on a motorcycle were taken to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening after a head-on crash near Cornwall.

Firefighters rescue occupants of sinking boat on Ottawa River

Firefighters rescued the occupants of a sinking boat on the Ottawa River Saturday afternoon.

North Stormont community calling for changes to Highway 138 after fatal crash

Residents in North Stormont came together Saturday to call for safety changes to Highway 138.

City receives 26 noise complaints on first night of Escapade Music Festival, Ottawa councillor says

Some residents weren’t happy about noise on the first night of the Escapade Music Festival Friday evening.

City of Ottawa beaches open for the season. Here’s what you need to know

Mooney’s Bay, Britannia, Westboro and Petrie Island beaches will be open for supervised swimming from noon to 7 p.m. daily until Aug. 24.

Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa and region to kick off summer

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Ontario and western Quebec by Environment Canada.

Tall Ships festival returns to the shores of Brockville, Ont. this weekend

Thousands are visiting Brockville, Ont. this weekend for the 5th edition of the Tall Ships Festival.

Motorcyclist dies following crash with parked ATV in North Dundas: OPP

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with an ATV that was parked on a roadway in the township of North Dundas Friday evening.

Man found sitting along Hwy. 417 identified

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a man who was taken to hospital after being found sitting along Highway 417 in Ottawa on Friday has been identified.

What to look for when shopping for safe floatation devices for young kids

With the hot temperatures here and beach season officially beginning this weekend, water safety is top of mind for many parents.

Ottawa man wins on CTV’s ‘Battle of the Generations’

Ottawa’s Andrew Franklin won the grand prize on CTV’s ‘Battle of the Generations’ game show Wednesday night.

Many Canadians rethinking summer vacation plans following political unrest with the US

Many Canadians are rethinking their summer vacation plans following the political unrest between Canada and the United States.

Hwy. 417 crash caused chaos across Ottawa: ‘Five hours to get home’

A closure of Highway 417 following a two-vehicle crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries caused traffic gridlock across Ottawa on Thursday.