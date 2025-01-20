ADVERTISEMENT

Brockville

29 mailboxes damaged at post office in Prescott, Ont.

By Josh Pringle

Published

Ontario Provincial Police say 29 mailboxes were damaged at the Prescott, Ont. post office Friday night and Saturday morning. (OPP/X)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.