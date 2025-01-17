ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

What’s happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 17-19

By Josh Pringle

Published

The Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market on Jan. 2. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.