ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Veteran linebacker Pickett says he's ahead of schedule in off-season injury recovery

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Adarius Pickett carries personal belongings before speaking with reporters, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Ottawa. Pickett has some unfinished business to take care of this season. The Redblacks' linebacker had his solid '24 season end prematurely with a torn Achilles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.