ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Two men injured after violent incident in Ottawa’s east end

By CTV Ottawa

Published

CTV Ottawa: Two men charged after violent incident Police have charged two men with multiple charges after a violent incident in east end Ottawa last week.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.