ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Snow mixed with rain in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday

By Toula Mazloum

Published

Snow falls as a person makes their way onto Parliament Hill, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.