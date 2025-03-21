ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Senators look to put loss to Avalanche behind them, snap skid with playoffs near

Published

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Keaton Middleton, right, pressures Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk, centre, as he swings for the puck in front of goaltender Scott Wedgewood during third period NHL action, Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.