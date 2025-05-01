ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Ride-share driver stopped on Hwy. 417 with an expired plate, no insurance: OPP

By Josh Pringle

Ontario Provincial Police say a ride-share driver is facing a minimum $5,000 fine after a traffic stop on Highway 417 in Ottawa Thursday. Police say the investigation found the vehicle was not insured and the driver has over $800 in unpaid parking tickets. (OPP/X)