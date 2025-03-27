ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

‘Potent spring ice storm’ to hit Ottawa this weekend, with 5-15 cm of snow and 15 mm of freezing rain

By Josh Pringle

Updated

Published

A giant snowman continues to wave a Canadian flag to motorists along Queen Elizabeth Driveway. Janus the snowman was first built in January and continues to stand through the last week of March. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)