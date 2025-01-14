ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Police seize $100,000 worth of cocaine during traffic stop in Kingston, Ont.

By Josh Pringle

Published

Police in Kingston, Ont. say officers seized $100,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on Dec. 22. (Kingston Police/release)




















