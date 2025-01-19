ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after collision in Vanier

By William Eltherington

Published

The scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on Montreal Road in Ottawa on Jan. 18, 2025. (Scott Rook/CTV News Ottawa)




















