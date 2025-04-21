ADVERTISEMENT

OPP seek missing 23-year-old man who may be in Ottawa

By CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff

Zackery Hill is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-6 (167 cm), and 135 lbs. (61 kg), with shaggy brown hair, a scruffy beard, and blue eyes
Zackery Hill, 23, was last seen at the forensic treatment unit in Brockville, Ont., on April 19, 2025. Ontario Provincial Police say he is known to frequent the Ottawa area. (OPP/X)