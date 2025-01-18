ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

One dead, two injured following multi-vehicle crash east of Kemptville, Ont.

By Toula Mazloum

Published

An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.