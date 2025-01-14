ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Flurries expected in Ottawa as new section of Rideau Canal Skateway opens for skating

By Josh Pringle

Published

The NCC says 7.4 km of the Rideau Canal Skateway, nearly its full length, will open Tuesday morning.




















