ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Driver rescued from Rideau River after vehicle fell through ice

By Toula Mazloum

Published

The Ottawa Fire Services Ice Rescue Team on the RIdeau River. (Ottawa Fire Services/X)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.