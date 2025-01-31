Campaign raises $2.3 million for new CT scanner at Kemptville, Ont. hospital

The Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) Foundation made a gift of $2.3 million to the hospital to purchase a new CT Scanner. Pictured, from left: Frank J. Vassallo, the hospital’s CEO, Jeff Nolan, Chair of the KDH Board of Directors, Louise Tallman, Honorary Chair of the Crossroads Campaign, Margret Norenberg, Chair of the KDH Foundation Board, and Joanne Mavis, KDH Foundation Executive Director. (KDH Foundation/Supplied)