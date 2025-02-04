ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Boos for Canadian national anthem at Senators vs. Predators game in Nashville

By Ted Raymond

Published

Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven (43) warms up for an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven (43) warms up for an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)