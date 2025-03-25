ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Bank teller facing fraud, conspiracy charges after 9 Ottawa bank accounts hit

By Joanne Schnurr - CTV Ottawa

Published

Exclusive: Bank teller charged in fraud scheme The charges come after an investigation showed nine bank clients were stripped of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Joanne Schnurr reports.


















