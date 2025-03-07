ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

$50,000 reward offered in case of missing Picton, Ont. man

By Ted Raymond

Published

Two images of Jonathan Fowler are seen alongside the following text: Jonathan FOWLER • 6'2" (188 cm) • Slim/average build • Brown hair - short in either a buzz cut or shaved head • Sometimes had a mustache • Hazel eyes • Multiple tattoos on arms and chest Last seen in Picton in July 2019. If you know where Jonathan FOWLER is, or have information regarding his disappearance, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Ref. #RM22104165
Jonathan Fowler was last seen in July 2019. OPP are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance. (OPP/handout)