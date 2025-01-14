ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

16 per cent of all photo radar, red light camera tickets in Ottawa issued on a 1 km stretch of road

By Josh Pringle

Published

One in six photo radar and red light camera tickets in Ottawa were issued along a stretch of King Edward Avenue in 2024. CTV’s Peter Szperling reports.




















