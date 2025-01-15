ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Man treated for critical injuries following ‘serious incident’ in Ottawa’s Centretown neighbourhood

By Josh Pringle

Published

Several Ottawa police vehicles parked along Nepean Street as the investigation continues into a Wednesday morning assault. (Adam Zuccala/CTV News Ottawa)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.