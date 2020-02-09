The latest winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Animated feature: "Toy Story 4"

Animated short film: "Hair Love"

Original screenplay: "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: "Jojo Rabbit," Taika Waititi