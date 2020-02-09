TORONTO -- Matthew A. Cherry, writer and director of the Oscar-winning animated short film “Hair Love,” actually predicted his win years ago on Twitter.

“I’m gonna be nominated for an Oscar one day,” Cherry’s tweet from 2012 reads. “Already claiming it.”

Cherry also posted a call to action in May of 2016, asking: “Any 3D artists follow me? I got an Oscar worthy short film idea to go with this image. Get at me.”

The tweets from Cherry’s past have since gone viral and other Twitter users flocked to congratulate him on his win.

The animated short film’s award was greeted enthusiastically online, as Cherry dedicated his Oscar to attaining more representation of Black lives in animation and to the late Kobe Bryant