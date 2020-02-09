TORONTO -- Welcome to our 2020 Oscars Live Blog! We'll be tracking the winners, the upsets, and of course, the big surprises.

CTVNews.ca writer Cillian O’Brien is providing context on Hollywood’s biggest night and is keep an eye on the crowd for any must-see moments.

You can watch the Oscars live on CTV now and online at CTV.ca.

Can't see the updates below? Click this link.

--