LIVE UPDATES: The must-see moments from the 92nd Academy Awards
Published Sunday, February 9, 2020 7:30PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 9, 2020 8:34PM EST
TORONTO -- Welcome to our 2020 Oscars Live Blog! We'll be tracking the winners, the upsets, and of course, the big surprises.
- In pictures: What the stars are wearing on the red carpet
- For complete coverage of the Oscars, click here
CTVNews.ca writer Cillian O’Brien is providing context on Hollywood’s biggest night and is keep an eye on the crowd for any must-see moments.
You can watch the Oscars live on CTV now and online at CTV.ca.
Can't see the updates below? Click this link.
--
RELATED IMAGES