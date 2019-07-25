

CTVNews.ca Staff





OPP has cencelled an Amber Alert issued for a two-year-old girl in Brantford, Ont.

She has been found safe with her father, Shawn McManus, who was suspected of abducting her earlier.

Brantford police reported them last seen on Thursady around 12:18 a.m. in a vehicle with two adult females. The car was located by the Hamilton police, but the two were missing.

At 4:15 a.m. the alert was cancelled.