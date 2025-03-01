ADVERTISEMENT

Northwestern Ontario

One dead, two hurt in Sandy Lake First Nation house fire

By The Canadian Press

Published

A four-year-old boy was killed in a house fire this week in the northwestern Ontario community of Sandy Lake First Nation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.