Northern Ontario

Wildfire near two Ontario First Nations ‘like a sleeping giant’ for now, MPP says

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Smoke from wildfires is shown at Sandy Lake First Nation, Ont., in this Saturday, June 7, 2025, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout | Photo Credit: Destiny Rae)


















