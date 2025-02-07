ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Watch late Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini's celebration of life

By Dan Bertrand and Chelsea Papineau

Published

FULL SERVICE: Vagnini's celebration of life About 250 people gathered in T.M. Davies Community Centre in Walden to celebrate the life of late Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.


















