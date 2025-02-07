ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

United Way allocates $100K in community funding to organizations on Manitoulin Island

By Ian Campbell and Dan Bertrand

Published

More money for Manitoulin through United Way Roughly $100K was handed out to community agencies on Manitoulin Island Friday–government funding to help them recover from the pandemic.


















