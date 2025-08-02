ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Two people charged with murder in 2024 death of infant in northern Ontario

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A 40-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman face second-degree murder charges after a baby died last October in Burpee Township. OPP arrested them on Thursday.


















