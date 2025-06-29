ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Two Ont. hunters fined $3,700 each for illegal moose hunting

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Two men illegally shot a moose from a boat: MNFR Conservation officer Ron Arnold talks about the conviction of 2 Ontario hunters for discharging a rifle from a boat to kill a moose.


















