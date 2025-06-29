ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Traffic stop nets drugs, charges in northern Ont. First Nation community

By Dan Bertrand

Officers with the Anishinabek Police Service seized 7.15 grams of suspected fentanyl, 27 grams of suspected cocaine or crystal meth, and less than one gram of crystal meth from a 32-year-old woman from Sagamok First Nation following a traffic stop on June 27, 2025. (Supplied/Anishinabek Police Service)