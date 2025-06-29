ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Toronto man fined $8,500 for shooting at a moose in the middle of the road

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Hunters should not shoot down roadways Conservation officer Ron Arnold explains the conviction of an Ont. man for discharging a rifle on a roadway. (Ministry of Nature Resources)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.