Northern Ontario

Timmins Tigers cricket team hosts Mayor’s Cup Tournament

By Lydia Chubak

Published

The sport of cricket growing in northern Ontario The Timmins Tigers cricket team hosted teams from Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay to compete for the Mayor's Cup this weekend.


















