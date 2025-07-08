ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Timmins police board approves two new civilian hires, to update community plan

By Lydia Chubak

Published

Timmins police make two civilian hires Timmins' police board announced 2 new civilian hires; a new communications coordinator & their first human resources manager–a new position.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.