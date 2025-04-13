ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury’s gold medal Olympian helping to train the next generation of athletes

By Alana Pickrell

Published

Sudbury Olympian trains the next generation 25 years after receiving a gold medal at the Olympics, Robert 'Blastoff' Esmie is helping train up and coming athletes.


















