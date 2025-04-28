ADVERTISEMENT

Sudbury water tower to glow blue and green for Community Living Month

By Dan Bertrand

Sudbury’s iconic downtown 120-foot-tall water tower was fitted with custom lighting last year. On May 1, 2025, those lights will glow blue and green to celebrate the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities as part of Community Living Greater Sudbury's celebration of Community Living Month. The Sudbury water tower is shown in this undated promotional photo. (File photo/Supplied/SWSE Sports & Entertainment)