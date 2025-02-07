ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury says goodbye to late Ward 2 Coun. Vagnini

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Ont. premier pays tribute to late Sudbury Counc. WATCH: Premier Doug Ford sends a video tribute to late Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini that was played at his celebration of life.


















