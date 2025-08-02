ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury Poutine Fest returns

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Sudbury Poutine Fest A Canadian classic is on the menu & the star of the show this weekend in Sudbury as Poutine Fest returned to Bell Park.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.